Nichelle Nichols, groundbreaking 'Star Trek star, dies

Trailblazing actress Nichelle Nichols has died.

Her son announced news of her death on Instagram, saying she died from natural causes.

Nichols played Uhura in the original "Star Trek" television series. At the time, she was one of the first Black women to play a major role in a television series.

"Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all," her son said.

Nichols' acting career spanned decades. She is listed in credits from the 1960s to 2021, and some films are still in pre-production, IMBD reports.

Nichols was 89 years old. Services will be for family members and close friends, her son said.