NBC has announced premiere dates for its 2018-19 fall schedule, which includes broadcast television’s #1 program,” “Sunday Night Football”; last season’s #1 drama series, “This Is Us”; the launch of Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis’ new drama, “Manifest”; TV’s #1 alternative series and four-time Emmy Award winner, “The Voice”; Tuesday night’s new Ryan Eggold-starrer “New Amsterdam”; the new season of beloved comedy “Will & Grace”; and the third season of Mike Schur’s mind-bending comedy “The Good Place.”

The network begins its new season Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour telecast of the Blind Auditions for season 15 of “The Voice,” which features coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. “The Voice” will immediately be followed at 10 p.m. by the premiere of “Manifest,” an emotionally rich, unexpected mystery journey that is jump-started following a turbulent but seemingly routine flight.

The #1 drama on television, “This Is Us,” makes its highly anticipated season three return on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. immediately following “The Voice.” At 10 p.m. is the premiere of “New Amsterdam,” which stars Ryan Eggold as hospital medical director Dr. Max Goodwin, who sets out to tear up bureaucracy, provide exceptional care to patients and return the hospital to the glory that put it on the map.

Wednesday, Sept. 26 launches the all-“Chicago” lineup as “Chicago Med” begins its fourth season at 8 p.m., “Chicago Fire” starts its seventh season at 9 p.m. and the evening concludes at 10 p.m. with the sixth season premiere of “Chicago P.D.”

Mike Schur’s award-winning comedy “The Good Place” will begin its third season with an hour-long episode on Thursday, Sept. 27 beginning at 8 p.m., leading into the two-hour premiere of “Law & Order: SVU,” which begins its 20th season.

The following Thursday, Oct. 4, will see the return of comedy favorites “Superstore” at 8 p.m. and “Will & Grace” at 9 p.m., with “I Feel Bad” launching at 9:30 p.m.

“Blindspot,” starring Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander, begins its fourth season at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 and “Midnight, Texas” starts season two at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26.

NBC’s fall premiere schedule follows:

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – Manifest

TUESDAY, SEPT. 25

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – This Is Us

10 p.m. – New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

8 p.m. – Chicago Med

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

8 p.m. – The Good Place (one hour)

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU (two hours)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

10 p.m. – Dateline NBC

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

8 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 p.m. – The Good Place

9 p.m. – Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. – I Feel Bad

10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

8 p.m. – Blindspot

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

9 p.m. – Midnight, Texas