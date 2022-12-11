With box office bare, 'Black Panther' makes it 5 in a row

NEW YORK — On one of the quietest weekends of the year in movie theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend.

With Thursday's release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” looming, studios opted not to open any new films into wide release.

Studio estimates Sunday show “Wakanda Forever” grossed $11.1 million in its fifth weekend domestically, and is up to $768 million worldwide.

The R-rated Christmas film “Violent Night” stayed in second place with $8.7 million.

“The Whale,” starring Brendan Fraser, debuted in six locations and notched the year's best per-theater average.