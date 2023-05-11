Watch Now
Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder to return for 'Beetlejuice' sequel in 2024

Jenna Ortega also cast; Tim Burton back as director
Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are set to return for the "Beetlejuice" sequel, which is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2024.
Posted at 9:42 AM, May 11, 2023
WINTER RIVER, Conn. — Beetlejuice is back.

Warner Bros. has announced a release date for the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 horror comedy classic.

"Beetlejuice 2" will be released in theaters Sept. 6, 2024.

Original star Michael Keaton is slated to return, as is director Tim Burton.

Winona Ryder is also set to reprise her role as Lydia Deetz.

"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega has also been cast as the daughter of Ryder's character. Burton directed Ortega in four episodes of the Netflix series.

Not much is known about the sequel, which was written by "Wednesday" creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, but it won't be the undeveloped "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian" sequel that Burton sought to make in the early 1990s.

Warner Bros. said production on the sequel was beginning this week in London.

