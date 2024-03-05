Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis returning for 'Freaky Friday' sequel

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will be reprising their roles in a "Freaky Friday" sequel.

"It is," Lohan said Monday when asked Monday whether a "Freaky Friday" sequel was happening during an interview on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show.

"Any timeline?" Cohen asked.

"I won't say that yet," Lohan answered. "I don't want to say too much."

Lohan did say, however, that Curtis would be back as well.

"We are both excited," she said. "I'm gonna speak for Jamie."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Lindsay Lohan attends the world premiere of "Mean Girls" at AMC Lincoln Square on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in New York.

"Freaky Friday" is based on the 1972 Mary Rodgers novel about a mother and daughter who swap bodies. The 2003 movie is a remake of Disney's 1976 version starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster. A television movie starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann was released in 1995.

Lohan, 37, has also starred in the 1998 remake of "The Parent Trap" and 2004's "Mean Girls."

Curtis, 65, is regarded as a "scream queen," starring in horror films like "Halloween," "The Fog," "Prom Night" and "Terror Train." She recently won a best supporting actress Oscar for "Everything Everywhere All at Once." She's also appeared in comedies like "Trading Places" and "A Fish Called Wanda."