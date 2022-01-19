'Don't fool with the babysitter?' Fans bash Disney+ for changing 'Adventures in Babysitting' character's catchphrase line

TINSELTOWN, USA — When Disney+ added "Adventures in Babysitting" to its service last year, it quietly did so in a revisionist way -- paring down the language of the PG-13 movie.

Now more and more fans of the 1987 teenage comedy are starting to take notice on social media, calling out Disney's streaming service for its unwanted censorship and excising actress Elisabeth Shue's profane catchphrase line that is often repeated by those who were raised on the babysitting epic.

But perhaps that's the point.

It seems likely that Disney doesn't want a new generation of "Adventures in Babysitting" watchers dropping F-bombs (even if their parents might secretly salute them for sharing the same joy of slinging profanity that they experienced in their youth).

Nevertheless, "Adventures in Babysitting" lovers are plain angry about the changes and have vocalized their disdain on Twitter.

apparently Disney+ (U.S.) cut the single F-bomb out of Adventures in Babysitting, and I think that kinda sucks. pic.twitter.com/Mfs4MekUQb — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) January 9, 2022 On Friday, got Adventures in Babysitting on Vudu for $4.99. W/Movies Anywhere, unlocked it on my other accounts. Earlier today, heard Disney+ edited the F bomb that was dropped during the subway scene. Decided to see if that carried over to those versions. Glad to say, it didn't. — Princess Jen (@JenMistress) January 17, 2022 I clicked on a link that told me Disney Plus is censoring "Adventures in Babysitting" and now I'm mad. — Heathercore ⚠️🐛 (@heathercore) January 16, 2022

The scene in question takes place on a Chicago train as a gang leader calls babysitter Chris Parker (Shue) by a curse word used to describe a female dog in heat. When young Brad Anderson (Keith Coogan), who is smitten with the babysitter, tries to defend her honor, he winds up with a switchblade in his foot, at which point the gang leader proclaims, "Don't f--- with the Lords of Hell." But the babysitter protagonist picks up the knife and points it back at him, sternly saying, "Don't f--- with the babysitter."

At least, that's how the scene plays out in the original theatrical version.

The version on Disney+, however, censors the profanity and uses dubbing to replace the words "b----" with "witch" and "f---" with "fool."

Those who stream the movie from Disney+ will notice that the film carries a TV-PG rating and not the theatrically released PG-13 version.

Peter Burke/WPTV Fans aren't too happy about the TV-PG version of "Adventures in Babysitting" that is available for streaming on Disney+.

The now defunct Touchstone Pictures, which was a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, distributed the movie. The label featured movies with more mature themes that targeted older audiences. Other films in the portfolio include the R-rated movies "Down and Out in Beverly Hills" and "Pretty Woman."

Disney+/Touchstone Pictures Chris Parker (Elisabeth Shue) dances in her bedroom during the opening credits of "Adventures in Babysitting." The 1987 movie was distributed by Disney's Touchstone Pictures.

In Disney's defense, the streaming version of "Adventures in Babysitting" begins with a message that reads, "This film has been modified from its original version. It has been edited for content."

So what's the lesson here? There is no substitute for the original.

Let this serve as a reminder to those who may question why some still covet tangible copies of their favorite movies on VHS, DVD or BluRay.