Morgan Wallen coming to Hard Rock Stadium in July: Here's when you can get tickets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is hitting the road this summer, bringing his I'm the Problem Tour to 10 cities — including a stop in Miami Gardens.
Wallen will perform at Hard Rock Stadium on two dates:
- July 11 with special guests Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert
- July 12 with special guests Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn
Fans can sign up HERE for the Artist Presale now until Jan. 28. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.
Morgan Wallen 2025 I'm the Problem Tour dates:
- June 20 & 21: NRG Stadium in Houston, TX
- June 28: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI
- July 11 & 12: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens
- July 18 & 19: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ
- July 25 & 26: Lumen Field in Seattle, WA
- Aug. 1 & 2: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
- Aug. 15 & 16: Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH
- Aug. 22 & 23: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA
- Sept. 4 & 5: Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON
- Sept. 12 & 13: Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, AB