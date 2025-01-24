Morgan Wallen coming to Hard Rock Stadium in July: Here's when you can get tickets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is hitting the road this summer, bringing his I'm the Problem Tour to 10 cities — including a stop in Miami Gardens.

Wallen will perform at Hard Rock Stadium on two dates:



July 11 with special guests Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

July 12 with special guests Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

Fans can sign up HERE for the Artist Presale now until Jan. 28. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

Morgan Wallen 2025 I'm the Problem Tour dates:

