Morgan Wallen coming to Hard Rock Stadium in July: Here's when you can get tickets

Sanford Myers/AP
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is hitting the road this summer, bringing his I'm the Problem Tour to 10 cities — including a stop in Miami Gardens.

Wallen will perform at Hard Rock Stadium on two dates:

  • July 11 with special guests Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert
  • July 12 with special guests Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

Fans can sign up HERE for the Artist Presale now until Jan. 28. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

Morgan Wallen 2025 I'm the Problem Tour dates:

  • June 20 & 21: NRG Stadium in Houston, TX
  • June 28: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI
  • July 11 & 12: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens
  • July 18 & 19: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ
  • July 25 & 26: Lumen Field in Seattle, WA
  • Aug. 1 & 2: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
  • Aug. 15 & 16: Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH
  • Aug. 22 & 23: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA
  • Sept. 4 & 5: Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON
  • Sept. 12 & 13: Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, AB
