Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

ARLINGTON, Va. — Jeremiah Green, the drummer for indie-rock band Modest Mouse, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The band's frontman, Isaac Brock, announced the news Wednesday on the band's Instagram account.

"Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp," Brock wrote. "Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he's currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference."

Green, 45, is a founding member of the band, best known for the song "Float On."

His mother, Carol Namatame, announced Green's diagnosis of stage 4 cancer in a Facebook post a few days earlier on Christmas.

Modest Mouse recently completed their 25th anniversary tour of the band's breakthrough album, "The Lonesome Crowded West" earlier this month.

Green's friend, radio DJ Marco Collins, wrote on Twitter that the drummer had been "pulled off" touring with the band while receiving treatment.

Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (@modestmouseband) pulled off the band’s tour b/c he is undergoing chemo to battle Stage 4 Cancer.



Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! His oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!) Sending ❤️❤️!! pic.twitter.com/4oGorzezrd — Marco Collins (@notmarcocollins) December 26, 2022

"Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes' (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great," Brock wrote.