Martin Lawrence brings 'Y'all Know What It Is!' comedy tour to Seminole Hard Rock in December

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Martin Lawrence returned to South Florida earlier this year to film the fifth installment of the "Bad Boys" movie franchise. Now, he'll be back to bring his standup act to the area.

Lawrence is hitting the road for his "Y'all Know What It Is!" comedy tour, which includes three December dates in Florida.

The 59-year-old "Bad Boys" star is scheduled to perform Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

It's sandwiched between a Dec. 13 stop in Jacksonville and a Dec. 15 date in Tampa.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Martin Lawrence presents the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Other stops on Lawrence's 36-city comedy tour, which begins this summer and continues through April 2025, include Detroit, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago.

"Comedy gives me that instant gratification," Lawrence said in a statement. "Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it's all about for me. But hey … y'all know what it is!"

Lawrence's tour coincides with the release of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," which opens June 7. Like its predecessors, the movie was partially filmed in South Florida.

Lawrence is also known for his popular 1990s sitcom "Martin" and supporting roles in movies like "Do the Right Thing," "House Party" and "Boomerang."

Tickets go on sale May 17 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $65.