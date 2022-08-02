Mark McCray returns to X102.3

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mark McCray is the new Program Director of X102.3 WMBX-FM and Fox Sports 640 WMEN-AM for Hubbard Radio's West Palm cluster.
He is also hosting X102.3's weekday afternoons from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
McCray is no stranger to "Today's R&B and Yesterday's Throwbacks" because he designed and launched X102.3 two decades ago. Then the station was known for "Blazing 18 Jams in a Row."
“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to help lead Hubbard’s great brands like WMEN and WMBX for a second time. West Palm Beach has always been a special market for me and [has] some of the best listeners anywhere," said McCray.
McCray's vision is to continue the station's community-driven vision.
"Having Mark come back to the station he launched 20 years ago is a very special homecoming. WMBX is a legendary brand in South Florida with a long record of success and community service including being nominated by The NAB for a prestigious Marconi Award," said Senior Vice-President, Market Manager of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach Elizabeth Hamma.
"Mark McCray is a world-class programmer and we couldn’t be happier to have him," said Bruce Logan who is the radio cluster's operations manager.
Latest Nielsen Radio Ratings from June 22 ages 6 and up.
|Station
|Format
|Owner
|Jan 22
|Feb 22
|Mar 22
|Apr 22
|May 22
|Jun 22
|WRMF-FM
|Hot AC
|Hubbard
|9.1
|9.6
|9.6
|9.8
|10.0
|8.9
|WOLL-FM
|AC
|iHeartMedia
|5.0
|4.7
|5.3
|5.4
|5.2
|8.1
|WEAT-FM
|Classic Hits
|Hubbard
|7.4
|8.9
|6.4
|6.3
|6.7
|6.3
|WMBX-FM
|Urban AC
|Hubbard
|4.2
|4.0
|3.8
|4.9
|6.1
|6.0
|WKGR-FM
|Classic Rock
|iHeartMedia
|6.7
|4.3
|4.5
|5.1
|5.2
|5.6
|WIRK-FM
|Country
|Hubbard
|3.4
|4.2
|5.1
|6.3
|5.0
|4.0
According to the radio trade website, allaccess.com, McCray fills the slot left vacant by DON "DJ WREKK 1" WILLIAMS.'
Saturday, X102.3 partnered with WPTV NewsChannel 5 and the Urban League Palm Beach for the Summer Food Drive distributing fresh food to the communities of West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Belle Glade.