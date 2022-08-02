Watch Now
Mark McCray returns to X102.3

What's old is new again
Mark McCray is the new Program Director of X102.3 WMBX-FM and Fox Sports 640 WMEN-AM for Hubbard Radio.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 12:20:18-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mark McCray is the new Program Director of X102.3 WMBX-FM and Fox Sports 640 WMEN-AM for Hubbard Radio's West Palm cluster.

He is also hosting X102.3's weekday afternoons from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

McCray is no stranger to "Today's R&B and Yesterday's Throwbacks" because he designed and launched X102.3 two decades ago. Then the station was known for "Blazing 18 Jams in a Row."

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to help lead Hubbard’s great brands like WMEN and WMBX for a second time. West Palm Beach has always been a special market for me and [has] some of the best listeners anywhere," said McCray.

McCray's vision is to continue the station's community-driven vision.

"Having Mark come back to the station he launched 20 years ago is a very special homecoming. WMBX is a legendary brand in South Florida with a long record of success and community service including being nominated by The NAB for a prestigious Marconi Award," said Senior Vice-President, Market Manager of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach Elizabeth Hamma.

"Mark McCray is a world-class programmer and we couldn’t be happier to have him," said Bruce Logan who is the radio cluster's operations manager.

According to the radio trade website, allaccess.com, McCray fills the slot left vacant by DON "DJ WREKK 1" WILLIAMS.'

Saturday, X102.3 partnered with WPTV NewsChannel 5 and the Urban League Palm Beach for the Summer Food Drive distributing fresh food to the communities of West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Belle Glade.

