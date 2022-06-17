Watch
Malaysia: Disney refused to cut gay scenes in 'Lightyear'

Pixar/AP
FILE - This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, in a scene from the animated film "Lightyear," releasing June 17, 2022. Authorities across the Muslim world have barred Disney's latest animated film "Lightyear" from being played at cinemas after the inclusion of a brief kiss between a lesbian couple, the company said Thursday, June 16. (Disney/Pixar via AP, File)
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 09:07:31-04

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s film censors say it was Disney’s decision to ax the animated film “Lightyear” from the country’s cinemas after refusing to cut scenes promoting homosexuality.

The Film Censorship Board says it had approved the movie but with modifications.

Scenes and dialogues that it says violate film censorship regulations were ordered to “be cut and muted.”

The board said Friday that Disney did not agree to its instructions and decided instead to cancel the screening.

The board said it would not compromise on any LGBTQ scenes, but did not specify which scenes violated censorship guidelines.

“Lightyear” includes a female character briefly kissing her female partner in one scene.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
