Malaysia: Disney refused to cut gay scenes in 'Lightyear'

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s film censors say it was Disney’s decision to ax the animated film “Lightyear” from the country’s cinemas after refusing to cut scenes promoting homosexuality.

The Film Censorship Board says it had approved the movie but with modifications.

Scenes and dialogues that it says violate film censorship regulations were ordered to “be cut and muted.”

The board said Friday that Disney did not agree to its instructions and decided instead to cancel the screening.

The board said it would not compromise on any LGBTQ scenes, but did not specify which scenes violated censorship guidelines.

“Lightyear” includes a female character briefly kissing her female partner in one scene.