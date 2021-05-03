Watch
'Law & Order: For the Defense' headed to WPTV

NBC OKs straight-to-series order of ninth 'Law & Order' spinoff
Posted at 4:10 PM, May 03, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another "Law & Order" spinoff is coming to WPTV.

NBC announced Monday that it has greenlit a straight-to-series order of "Law & Order: For the Defense."

Two-time Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf, creator of the original "Law & Order" and its subsequent spinoffs, is behind the latest series, which "will take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm," according to the NBC news release.

Carol Mendelsohn ("CSI: Crime Scene Investigation") will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the new spinoff.

"This new show is exciting for me personally," Wolf said. "We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn't been done before."

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" debuted earlier this year, becoming the eighth series spinoff.

The original "Law & Order" premiered in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" can also be seen on WPTV every Thursday at 9 p.m.

