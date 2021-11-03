Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer: 'We're marrying'

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

The 31-year-old actor announced the news on "The Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday.

Stewart told the host: “We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing, saying she had “very distinctly carved out” what she wanted.

The actor said Meyer “nailed it.”

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friends’ party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles.

Meyer a week ago on Instagram posted a photo of them laying on the floor in each other’s arms with the caption, “Awful proud of this hard-working princess.”