Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name newborn baby 'Chicago'

FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2015, file photo, Kim Kardashian, left, and Kanye West arrive at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, in New York. Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West welcomed a baby boy early Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Los Angeles. This is the second child for the superstar couple: Daughter North was born in 2013. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
In keeping with the Kardashian family tradition of giving unique names to their children, Kim and Kanye West have announced their new baby girl's name.
She'll be called "Chicago," according to a post on Kim Kardashian West's website.
The baby weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces when she was born via surrogacy on Jan. 15. Kim and Kanye have two other children — a boy named Saint and a girl named North.
The celebrity couple had the baby via surrogacy following doctors' advice: Kim struggled with health woes during her pregnancy with Saint, the couple's second child.
