Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack

Actor Jussie Smollett speaks to Judge James Linn after his sentence is read at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Chicago. Smollett maintained his innocence during his sentencing hearing Thursday after a judge sentenced the former “Empire” actor to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Posted at 8:39 AM, Mar 11, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for lying to police in a racist and homophobic attack that he staged himself.

Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, with five months served in the county jail.

Linn denied a request to suspend Smollett’s sentence and ordered he be placed in custody immediately.

Smollett proclaimed his innocence after Linn's decision.

Sentencing for Smollett began shortly after Linn upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct.

Supporters of Smollett urged Linn not to send Smollett to prison.

