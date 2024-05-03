Jupiter High School junior Serenity Arce hitting the high notes on 'The Voice'

JUPITER, Fla. — A Palm Beach County high school student is singing her way to the top of the charts, making it to the live round of the hit NBC show "The Voice."

Serenity Arce gave an incredible performance this week as part of Chance the Rapper's team, propelling her to be one of 12 contestants making it to next week's live show.

The 17-year-old is a junior at Jupiter High School and is now the only minor still on the show.

She said she works with an on-set teacher to get her schoolwork done while she's in Los Angeles.

Arce said this has been an amazing experience and thanked her school community for the support.

"Jupiter High School in itself, everyone is going crazy over there," Arce said. "Even my principal has sent out emails to everyone giving them updates on when to watch. I've been giving them updates on how to vote."

Watch Arce on "The Voice" Monday at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 5.