John Stamos welcomes son, names him after father

Associated Press
10:42 AM, Apr 16, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor John Stamos is a father.

The 54-year-old announced on Instagram the birth of his son, Billy Stamos. Stamos says the child is named after the actor's father.

Stamos says, "From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and son."

Stamos and 31-year-old Caitlin McHugh married in February.

His publicist says "Billy and Mom are both home and healthy."

