John Mayer brings all-acoustic tour to South Florida

Grammy Award winner to perform on 2 nights in September
Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
FILE - Singer/songwriter John Mayer performs on stage at Jiffy Lube Live on Aug. 25, 2017, in Bristow, Virginia. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Posted at 4:29 PM, Feb 17, 2023
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — John Mayer is bringing his all-acoustic show to South Florida.

The Grammy Award-winning musician is scheduled to perform on two nights in September at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, the venue announced Friday.

Both shows are scheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

Mayer is known for such hits as "New Light," "Gravity," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change" and "Your Body is a Wonderland."

The shows will be the first after accompanying Dead & Company on their final tour.

Tickets are currently on sale. Prices start at $127.

Mayer previously announced a 19-date acoustic tour slated for March and April.

