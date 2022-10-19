Watch Now
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to perform at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

'I Love Rock 'n Roll' singer scheduled to perform March 9 at outdoor stage
Joan Jett on stage during Super Bowl Sunday performance in Tampa, Feb. 7, 2021
Doug Benc/AP
Joan Jett performs during a Super Bowl Sunday concert for medical personnel, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Oct 19, 2022
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — Female rocker Joan Jett is coming to South Florida next year.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform March 9 at the outdoor stage at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, the venue announced Wednesday.

The 64-year-old singer and guitarist is known for such hits as "I Love Rock 'n Roll," "Bad Reputation" and "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $60.

