Jimmy Buffett with Coral Reefer Friends perform in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Jimmy Buffett with Coral Reefer Friends will perform at Old School Square in Delray Beach.

Gates opened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the outdoor and socially distanced concert.

Organizers said the 4-day event is already sold out.

“We are honored to host a music icon as beloved as Jimmy Buffett, whose songs also perfectly depict the island vibe lifestyle we offer here in Delray,” said Old School Square chief operating officer Holland Ryan. “We’re incredibly humbled that Jimmy and his team selected our safe, secure, open-air venue to bring back his live performances, and we look forward to these special nights with Jimmy’s classics and best-known gems under the stars.”

In 2020, Jimmy was inducted into the Mississippi Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

