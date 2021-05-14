Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Jimmy Buffett with Coral Reefer Friends perform in Delray Beach

Gates opened at 6:30 p.m.
items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File
This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Buffett is opening a retirement village. Jimmy Buffet’s Latitude Margaritaville will open its first community in Daytona Beach, Fla., in the fall.
Jimmy Buffett file photo
Posted at 8:19 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 20:45:28-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Jimmy Buffett with Coral Reefer Friends will perform at Old School Square in Delray Beach.

Gates opened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the outdoor and socially distanced concert.

Organizers said the 4-day event is already sold out.

“We are honored to host a music icon as beloved as Jimmy Buffett, whose songs also perfectly depict the island vibe lifestyle we offer here in Delray,” said Old School Square chief operating officer Holland Ryan. “We’re incredibly humbled that Jimmy and his team selected our safe, secure, open-air venue to bring back his live performances, and we look forward to these special nights with Jimmy’s classics and best-known gems under the stars.”

In 2020, Jimmy was inducted into the Mississippi Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right