'I’m heartbroken': Celine Dion postpones Vegas shows due to health issues

Celine Dion has announced that she is postponing her Las Vegas shows due to a health issue.

The Grammy-winning singer announced on social media Tuesday that she has been experiencing "severe and persistent muscle spasms," and having to delay the opening is "heartbreaking."

"I’m heartbroken by this," Dion said in a tweet. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can."

The shows canceled were scheduled from Nov. 5-20 and Jan. 19-Feb. 5.

The "Courage World Tour" is slated to resume on March 9.

According to the press release, ticket holders will be refunded.