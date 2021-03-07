Menu

Grammy performers: Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the awards for best album and best pop vocal album for "We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", best song and record for "Bad Guy" and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Billie Eilish
Posted at 2:03 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 14:03:52-05

NEW YORK (AP) -- Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish are set to perform at next week's Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Sunday that Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will also hit the stage at the March 14 event. The show will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys were originally supposed to take place on Jan. 31 but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The academy said in a statement that "artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all."

Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the first time. Other performers include Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM, Lil Baby, Brandi Carlile, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.

Beyonce is leading nominee with nine, followed by Swift, Lipa and Ricch, who each earned six nominations.

