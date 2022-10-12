Watch Now
Former 'American Idol' runner-up Willie Spence dies in Tennessee crash

23-year-old born in Palm Beach County, had ties to Riviera Beach
Willie Spence, 'American Idol' performer, sings in Atlanta in 2021
Willie Spence performs at the Symphony Hall on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Atlanta.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 11:46:13-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former "American Idol" contestant and runner-up Willie Spence has died in a crash in Tennessee, his family confirmed to WPTV on Wednesday. He was 23.

A relative of Spence said the "American Idol" runner-up from season 19 of the reality singing competition was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Tennessee.

Although he grew up in Douglas, Georgia, Spence was born in Palm Beach County and spent his early childhood in Riviera Beach. His parents recently returned to Riviera Beach.

WPTV profiled Spence and his family's ties to Riviera Beach last year.

Spence often spoke on the show about his grandfather, a retired Palm Beach County pastor who died in March 2021.

Actress and singer Katharine McPhee, who sang a duet with Spence on "American Idol," took to social media to share her grief after learning about Spence's death. She reposted a video of the late contestant singing in his car.

"He posted this right before his accident," she wrote.

Among the songs Spence sang during the season 19 finals of "American Idol" were "Georgia on My Mind" by Ray Charles and "A Change is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke.

