Florida rapper Julio Foolio gunned down in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Three people are recovering and one person is dead after a shooting at a Florida hotel.

Police in Tampa said the shooting happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn.

Investigators believe the victims were at the hotel trying to get a room at the time of the shooting.

According to his girlfriend, the person killed in the shooting was rapper Julio Foolio, whose legal name is Charles Jones.

Police said the three others injured in the shooting are expected to survive.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Officers are looking for additional video to identify any potential suspects.