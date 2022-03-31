Eric Church cancels concert to attend Final Four instead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Country music singer Eric Church has drawn the ire of his fans after he canceled a concert to attend the Final Four instead.

The 43-year-old North Carolina native announced the cancellation of Saturday's concert in San Antonio, along with an explanation that he admitted was "the most selfish thing" he has done as it relates to his fans.

Church said he's decided to ditch his fans and detour to New Orleans, where Duke and North Carolina will play with a national championship berth on the line.

"As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup [sic] in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream," he said in a statement to fans.

The concert date was set in April 2021, shortly after legendary North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams announced his retirement. The Tar Heels were coming off a losing season, so it's easy to understand how Church likely wouldn't have thought his beloved Tar Heels would be in the Final Four a year later.

However, understandably, some of his fans didn't take the news well.

Eric Church is throwing words like "family" into his BS excuse for canceling a concert thousands of peopme were looking forward to.....for an important basketball game. Dude thinks a lot of himself for someone who sh**s on his fans. — Shiela (@perezorperez) March 30, 2022 If Eric Church really believed in the Tar Heels, he would have never scheduled a show during the Final Four to begin with. — friendscallmeJay (@Jaypotta) March 30, 2022 Tell your friend Eric church he owes me $460 for my hotel in San Antonio @mrBobbyBones https://t.co/8ksi7manYp — kristina phantom (@olivehurricanes) March 30, 2022

Church's concert Friday in Fort Worth, Texas, remains as scheduled. Church's next concert date after the Final Four is, conveniently, in New Orleans, so if the Tar Heels manage to win it all, he'll have a few extra days to celebrate on Bourbon Street before his next gig.