Elton John credits Ryan White's family with saving his life

Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP
Sir Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Posted at 3:04 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 15:04:57-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elton John credits teenage AIDS victim Ryan White and his family with saving his life.

The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life.

WTHR-TV reports he said White’s family was the catalyst. He said, “I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since. ... I cannot thank them enough, because without them, I’d probably be dead."

White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990.

He had contracted HIV through a tainted blood transfusion.

