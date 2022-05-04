Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame

Eminem’s Teenage Child Stevie Came Out Nonbinary
Copyright Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
<a href="">Evan Agostini/Invision/AP</a>
Eminem’s Teenage Child Stevie Came Out Nonbinary
Posted at 4:06 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 16:06:10-04

Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.

Parton had gone on social media to “respectfully bow out” of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not “earned that right.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded by saying ballots had already been sent and it was up to the voters to decide if Parton was elected.

The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News