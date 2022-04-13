Watch
Depp's friend expresses doubts over Heard's allegations

Depp-Heard Lawsuit
Johnny Depp appears at the High Court in London, on July 17, 2020, left, and Amber Heard appears outside the High Court in London on July 28, 2020. Jury selection begins for the libel lawsuit filed by Depp against Heard in Virginia after The Washington Post published her opinion piece. Depp's lawyers say the article falsely implies that she was physically and sexually abused by Depp when the actors were married. (AP Photo)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 16:20:01-04

A longtime friend and next-door neighbor of Johnny Depp says Amber Heard told him Depp had hit her.

But Isaac Baruch testified Wednesday that he never saw evidence of abuse on Heard's face.

Baruch is the second witness called in the trial over Depp’s allegations that Heard falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser.

Depp says that an opinion piece Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 indirectly defamed him.

Depp denies abusing Heard.

Heard’s lawyers say evidence will show that abuse occurred.

They also say that Depp’s denials lack credibility because of his drug and alcohol use.

