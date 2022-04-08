Watch
Entertainment

Actions

David Letterman thanks hospital for the way it treated him

David Letterman
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
David Letterman arrives at the "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" FYC event on Monday, May 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
David Letterman
Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 15:59:53-04

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — If David Letterman put together a Top Ten list of hospitals, Rhode Island Hospital would probably be No. 1.

The longtime host of “The Late Show with David Letterman,” who stepped down in 2015, thanked the staff of the hospital’s emergency department in a video Thursday in which he disclosed that he was visiting Providence with his son last August when he fell on the sidewalk, struck his head, and fell unconscious.

The video was posted by Lifespan, the hospital’s parent company.

He says the experience was scary at the time, but the staff put him at ease.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News