Dave Chappelle adds fourth show at Seminole Hard Rock

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — What's better than three straight performances by Dave Chappelle in South Florida? Try four.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood announced Wednesday that a fourth show has been scheduled for the week after Christmas, citing "popular demand."

Chappelle's fourth show, titled "It's a Celebration B!%?#&$!," is now scheduled for Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. He's already set to take the stage Dec. 26-28.

Deemed by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, Chappelle was the creator of the popular Comedy Central sketch television series "Chappelle's Show," which aired from 2003-06.

Entertainment Elon Musk booed on stage at a show with Dave Chappelle The Associated Press

Chappelle has appeared in movies like "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" (1993), "Con Air" (1997) and "Half Baked" (1998), which he co-wrote. He was also honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

Just last year, Chappelle was attacked on stage during a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Cellphones and other recording devices are prohibited during the shows. Mobile devices must be kept in locked cases during Chappelle's performances.

Tickets for the newest show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $115.