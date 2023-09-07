Watch Now
Dave Chappelle adds fourth show at Seminole Hard Rock

Latest show part of 4-night stand in South Florida after Christmas
Dave Chappelle performs in Washington, June 20, 2022
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor, and to raise funds to support Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, Monday, June. 20, 2022.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 10:32:13-04

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — What's better than three straight performances by Dave Chappelle in South Florida? Try four.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood announced Wednesday that a fourth show has been scheduled for the week after Christmas, citing "popular demand."

Chappelle's fourth show, titled "It's a Celebration B!%?#&$!," is now scheduled for Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. He's already set to take the stage Dec. 26-28.

Deemed by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, Chappelle was the creator of the popular Comedy Central sketch television series "Chappelle's Show," which aired from 2003-06.

Chappelle has appeared in movies like "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" (1993), "Con Air" (1997) and "Half Baked" (1998), which he co-wrote. He was also honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

Just last year, Chappelle was attacked on stage during a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Cellphones and other recording devices are prohibited during the shows. Mobile devices must be kept in locked cases during Chappelle's performances.

Tickets for the newest show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $115.

