'Dancing with the Stars' announces its first two contestants for upcoming 30th season

Posted at 5:09 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 17:09:04-04

"Dancing with the Stars" has confirmed its first two celebrity contestants for its upcoming 30th season.

On Thursday, singer JoJo Siwa and Team USA gymnast Suni Lee were announced as contestants on the reality competition series.

Siwa, 18, shot to fame on the reality TV show "Dance Moms."

18-year-old Lee won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to Variety and Deadline, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return as judges. Tyra Banks is set to return as host.

The news outlets reported that other contestants would be unveiled on Sept. 8 on "Good Morning America."

