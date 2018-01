(NBC) - Cinemark's annual Oscar Movie Week program is Feb. 26 to March 4!

Select Cinemark locations will present all nine Oscar-nominated best picture films and all nominated best live-action and animated shorts.

You can buy a festival pass and watch all the movies, all week long. Prices are around $37 for one ticket.

Cinemark locations in Boynton Beach, located at 1151 Congress Ave. and Boca Raton, located at 3200 Airport Rd., are participating in the deal.

Purchase your festival pass now and pick up your Oscar Movie Week festival pass at your local theater starting Feb. 16!

Click here to buy a ticket.

Courtesy NBC News Channel