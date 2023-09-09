Casting call is Sunday for Fright Nights at South Florida Fairgrounds

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — Do you like to scare people?

You might be interested in a casting call Sunday for “family of freaks” actors and makeup artists to participate in Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds in October.

Tryouts begin at noon at iThinkFinancial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, west of West Palm Beach. Enter through the main gate..

Fright Nights is looking for male and female performers. Participants must be at least 16 years old unless they have a parent who will volunteer to work alongside them.

Paid and volunteer positions are available with all levels of experience. Two forms of ID are required.

Event organizers also are seeking makeup artists and makeup helpers. For more information, visit www.myfrightnights.com [myfrightnights.com].

The event will begin Friday, Oct. 6, and continue on October 7,12,13,14,19, 20, 21, 26, and 28. The Midway will open at 6 and the haunted houses will open at 7 p.m.

The carnival of terror offers four new haunted houses along with scare zones, midway carnival rides, live entertainment, video games and virtual reality.