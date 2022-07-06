Watch Now
Carlos Santana collapses onstage during concert, suffers heat exhaustion

Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during a performance at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Independence Township Tuesday night, according to witnesses and several reports.
Posted at 11:16 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 09:03:14-04

A concertgoer shared a video that shows a medical team being brought up to help the 74-year-old guitarist off stage. The rest of the show had to be canceled.

Santana's manager Michael Vrionis said he had heat exhaustion and dehydration. He was taken to a hospital for observation and was "doing well" as of Wednesday morning.

His show scheduled for Wednesday in Burgettstown, Pa. was postponed.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.

