Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during a performance at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Independence Township, Mich. on Tuesday night.

A concertgoer shared a video that shows a medical team being brought up to help the 74-year-old guitarist off stage. The rest of the show had to be canceled.

Santana's manager Michael Vrionis said he had heat exhaustion and dehydration. He was taken to a hospital for observation and was "doing well" as of Wednesday morning.

His show scheduled for Wednesday in Burgettstown, Pa. was postponed.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.