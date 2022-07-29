Boca Raton Bowl searches for 2022 national anthem singer

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton Bowl is looking for its next national anthem singer.

Palm Beach County's only bowl game opened its call for auditions Thursday.

Organizers of the game at FAU Stadium are inviting all interested Florida residents 18 or older to submit their audition videos online.

Vocalists, instrumentalists, amateurs and professionals are eligible to win.

"We are excited to launch our search, once again, for our next national anthem performer," executive director Doug Mosley said. "Each year this contest brings out an impressive wide range of local talent."

The winner will get the chance to perform the national anthem at the Boca Raton Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Entries will be accepted from now through Aug. 28.

Anyone interested in auditioning is asked to upload a national anthem performance video via YouTube. The top five finalists will be asked to perform live at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center on Sept. 28.

The winner will also receive 10 game tickets with sideline access during the performance.

Audition tapes featuring songs other the national anthem will automatically be disqualified.

