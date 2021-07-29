Bob Odenkirk 'stable' after suffering 'heart-related incident' on set of 'Better Call Saul'

Actor Bob Odenkirk is "stable" and recovering after suffering a cardiac event while shooting on the set of AMC show "Better Call Saul," his representatives told The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," representatives for Odenkirk said in a statement. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set in New Mexico on Tuesday. Reports indicate that crew members quickly surrounded Odenkirk and called an ambulance.

The Hollywood Reporter says that production was about halfway completed on the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" when Odenkirk fell ill. Production remains halted, and it's unclear when work will resume.

"Bob is someone we have known and been lucky enough to work with for a long time. The immediate outpouring of affection and concern from fans around the world is a clear reflection of his immense talents and ability to both move and entertain people," AMC said in a statement Wednesday night, according to THR. "Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care. We are holding him close in our thoughts and wishing for a fast and full recovery."

Odenkirk got his start in Hollywood in comedy, breaking into the scene in the 1990s as a writer.

Toward the end of the decade, he began appearing on screen. He made regular appearances on "The Jenny McCarthy Show" before starring in his own sketch show, "Mr. Show with Bob and David," on HBO.

But Odenkirk's signature acting role has been the portrayal of sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman in the hit series "Breaking Bad." After "Breaking Bad" ended its run in 2013, Odenkirk reprised the role of Goodman for a spinoff series, "Better Call Saul."

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for his work on "Better Call Saul."