HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Blake Shelton is coming to South Florida.

The country music singer will perform on July 27 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Shelton, 47, has amassed 28 No. 1 singles in his career, including "Austin," "Drink on It" and "God's Country," and has won 10 Country Music Association Awards.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP Gwen Stefani points to husband Blake Shelton during a performance Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

An original judge of NBC's "The Voice," Shelton married fellow judge and singer Gwen Stefani in 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices start at $105.