Beyonce 'Renaissance' world tour includes stops in Tampa, South Florida

'Queen Bey' to perform Aug. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium
Beyonce performs during Formation World Tour in Miami in 2016
Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 12:34:02-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Beyonce is coming back to Florida.

The "Queen Bey" announced dates for the 2023 "Renaissance" world tour Wednesday, which include two stops in the Sunshine State.

Beyonce will perform Aug. 16 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and Aug. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Beyonce walks on water during performance at Marlins Park in 2016
Beyonce walks on water during a performance at Marlins Park on Wednesday, April 27, 2016, in Miami.

The first stop on the U.S. leg of the tour is July 12 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Other stops in the southeast include Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville.

It concludes Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Beyonce's last South Florida concert was at Marlins Park in 2016.

