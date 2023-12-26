Watch Now
Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston burns on Christmas morning

Family living there escapes safely; cause under investigation
Posted at 7:45 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 07:45:05-05

HOUSTON — Beyoncé’s childhood home caught fire early on Christmas morning, though the family living there escaped safely.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. Monday and the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene of the two-story brick house within three to five minutes, the Houston Chronicle reported.

"We had it contained in about 10 minutes," Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the newspaper.

Beyoncé Knowles' family bought the home on the 2400 block of Rosedale in 1982 and Beyoncé lived there until she was 5 years old. She was seen taking photos of the property when she was in her hometown for her Renaissance World Tour.

The home in the historic Riverside Terrace neighborhood was built in 1946.

A message sent to Beyoncé's publicist was not immediately returned late Monday.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

