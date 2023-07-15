Are Shakira, Jimmy Butler dating?

MIAMI — Latin pop star Shakira and Miami Heat sharpshooter Jimmy Butler were recently spotted together in London, leading to tabloid speculation that the couple are dating.
The 46-year-old "Hips Don't Lie" singer and 33-year-old NBA star were seen arriving for dinner Wednesday night at Novikov Restaurant & Bar.
According to the Daily Mail, the pair remained inside the celebrity hotspot until about 1:30 a.m., but they left in separate vehicles.
Shakira, who moved to Miami with her sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, after splitting with Gerard Piqué last year, attended a Heat game in May and shared a selfie video on Instagram of her cheering on the team.
Days later, Shakira shared a video of her singing and playing guitar. Butler liked the video.
It wouldn't be a surprise if there was a budding romance between the celebrities. Shakira dated Pique – a former soccer star who played for Barcelona and Manchester United – for more than a decade.
Two days after the dinner date, Shakira was seen supporting Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. Butler was not with her.