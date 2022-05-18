Amber Heard's friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A friend of actor Amber Heard has testified that she saw the bruises and cuts left in the aftermath of multiple incidents of abuse inflicted by Heard’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

In a recorded deposition played for jurors Wednesday, Raquel Pennington said she never personally witnessed Depp strike Heard.

But she said she saw the injuries, and she took photos of Heard’s face in December 2015 after a fight in which Heard says Depp head-butted her.

The photos show a swollen nose and two moderately black eyes on Heard’s face.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, over a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”