Agent, business manager chart Johnny Depp's rise and fall

Posted at 3:17 PM, May 19, 2022
Three people who were once close to Johnny Depp have charted the actor’s rise and fall in a Virginia courtroom from “the biggest movie star in the world” to a man who struggled with drugs and money.

The testimony came from Depp’s former longtime agent as well as a former business manager and a former friend of nearly 40 years.

The testimony served as evidence that pushed back against Depp’s libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Depp claims that Heard unfairly portrayed him as a domestic abuser and made him a Hollywood outcast.

He says he never struck Heard. But her attorneys argue that he did.

They say that Depp's undoing in Hollywood was his own.

