Adele says her new album, '30,' is being released Nov. 19

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 9:34 PM, Oct 14, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Adele has been gone from the public spotlight, musically speaking, since after the release of her “25”album in 2015. Now she's coming back, announcing on Instagram that her “30” album will come out November 19.

A new single, ‘Easy on Me,’ is being released on Friday. With hits like “Hello” and “Rolling in the Deep,” Adele's previous two albums are among the 50 top-selling albums of all time. She's been through a rough stretch personally, after getting divorced two years ago. But Adele says, ‘I’m ready to finally put this album out.'

