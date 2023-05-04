Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

50 Cent cashing in on debut album with anniversary tour stops in South Florida, Tampa

Grammy Award-winning rapper to commemorate 20th anniversary of 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' album
50 Cent performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVI
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Chris O'Meara/AP
50 Cent performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
50 Cent performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVI
Posted at 2:19 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 14:32:37-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — 50 Cent is making a final lap through Florida.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is bringing his "Final Lap Tour" to Tampa and West Palm Beach in August to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'."

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, will perform Aug. 20 at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds. He'll also perform the day before at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.

Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston, Sept. 8, 2022

Entertainment

'Peace Out:' Aerosmith farewell tour includes stop in South Florida

T.A. Walker
10:06 AM, May 01, 2023

"Get Rich or Die Tryin'" was the best-selling album of 2003 and was nominated for best rap album at the Grammy Awards. The hit single from the album, "In da Club," was also nominated for best rap song.

50 Cent later won a Grammy for his 2009 ensemble "Crack a Bottle" with Eminem and Dr. Dre.

The 47-year-old Queens-born rapper will be touring with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

Tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7