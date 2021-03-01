'Nomadland,' 'Borat' big winners at Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes were held on Sunday and were being held in both New York and Los Angeles with a socially distanced audience at both locations.

The crowds at both locations were made up of first responders. The celebrities were joining the ceremony virtually.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, hosts Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler announced that a $2 million donation would be made to Feeding America.

Fey and Poehler called out the ceremony's organizer the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lacking Black representation.

Among the honors on Sunday was for Chadwick Boseman for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman won best actor in a drama motion picture. Boseman died last August after a years-long battle with colon cancer.

The awards honor the best in TV and film.

Winners:

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) - Best supporting actor in a motion picture

John Boyega (Small Axe) - Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) - Best actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Soul - Best animated film

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True) - Best actor in a miniseries or television film

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Best screenplay in a motion picture

Emma Corrin (The Crown) - Best actress in a television series – drama

Lo si (seen) - Best original song

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul) - Best original score

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) - Best actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Schitt's Creek - Best television musical or comedy

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot) - Best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Josh O'Connor - Best actor in a television Series – drama

Minari - Best foreign language film

The Crown - Best television series - drama

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian) - Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) - Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) - Best actress in a miniseries or television film

The Queen's Gambit - Best miniseries or television film

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) - Best actor in a motion picture – drama

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) - Best director in a motion picture

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Best motion picture - musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) - Best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday) - Best actress in a motion picture – drama

Nomadlan - Best motion picture - drama

Jane Fonda - Cecil B. DeMille Award

Norman Lear - Carol Burnett Award