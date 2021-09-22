'Serenity is going to be a rock star:' 14-year-old Jupiter girl auditions for 'The Voice'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Serenity Arce is just 14 years old, but she's already dreaming big and performing in front of a national audience.

On Tuesday, the Jupiter native appeared on "The Voice" to audition for some of the biggest names in the music industry including Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

During the "blind auditions," the celebrity coaches face away from the contestant and if they want to pick that singer for their team, they press and button and turn around. The coaches then help the singers refine their performances through each stage of competition.

If Serenity could pick her coach, she would pick Ariana Grande.

"I feel like she definitely executes everything perfectly so she'd be able to teach me a lot," Serenity commented on the show. "She's been a really big idol of mine. To see that I'm going to get a chance to perform in front of her is incredible."

Serenity sang "I See Red" by Everybody Loves an Outlaw, but unfortunately none of the judges turned around. They made it clear in their comments that while Serenity is very talented and they don't doubt they'll hear her on the radio someday, she needs more experience.

Grande encouraged Serenity to keep exploring her talent through theater.

"That is the safest space to grow as a vocalist," Grande explained. "Your tone is so cool, you have so many unique colors to your voice and I think you're going to be so phenomenal."

Shelton also had some encouraging words for the young performer and an invitation to come back next year.

"All you need is like a year. So stay at it then come back and see us or forget us coaches, go and get yourself a record deal and we'll hear you on the radio," said Shelton.

Grande went further in her praise after the audition.

"Serenity is going to be a rock star," commented Grande. "I do think if she comes again, she will be able to go all the way."