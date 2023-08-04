Take $110 off this electric toy car at Walmart

If there’s a child in your life who loves pretending to drive and would enjoy a child-size car of their own, Walmart is offering a great deal on this Funtok Kids 12V Electric Ride on Toy Car.

Available in black, pink, red or white, the electric car is currently priced at $159.99, a savings of $110 — or 40% — from the regular price of $269.99. There are no coupon codes or memberships required to get the deal, but be aware that Walmart does not say when the sale ends, so you’ll want to order soon before the price changes.

You may also want to think ahead to the approaching holiday season and grab it now while on sale to give as a Christmas gift to your child, grandchild or niece or nephew.

For ages 3-8, the ride-on comes with a remote control, DIY stickers for your child to make it their own, a horn, LED lights, a USB port, mirrors and a built-in music player so they can listen to their favorite tunes while driving. It also includes an adjustable seatbelt, lockable door and grid windshield.

With speeds of 2-4 mph, adults can control the car through the remote if the child needs some extra help. The spring suspension system is made to be smooth so children won’t be frightened by acceleration or braking.

The car is also made with rear-resistant wheels that the brand says will not leak or bust, so you will not have to worry about inflating them. Charging time is 8-12 hours, so you can charge it overnight and will be ready for driving in the morning.

Buy Funtok Kids 12V Electric Ride on Toy Car at Walmart for $159.99 (was $269.99).

