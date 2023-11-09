The best early Black Friday deals that are already live: Amazon, Target, Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
This year’s Black Friday deals are dropping before you’ve even decided if you’ll serve air fryer turkey breasts or DiGiorno’s new Thanksgiving pizza for your Thanksgiving menu. In fact, Walmart’s Black Friday deals have dropped earlier than ever before, beginning on Nov. 8. The news is ushering in a deluge of early Black Friday deals from other retailers too, like Amazon and Target.
Retailers’ Black Friday deals are expected to linger now through Black Friday, with new deals dropping each week, as well as fresh deals on Cyber Monday. That said, if there’s something you’ve had your eye on, we recommend shopping sooner than later so that stock levels and shipping delays don’t interfere with your holiday gifting plans. For example, the Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup (was $59, now $35) sold out the first day of October Prime Day last month, which was the last time the product was majorly discounted.
So you can spend less time shopping and more time with your family this season, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite early Black Friday deals that are live now. Stay tuned, as we’ll continue updating this guide as more deals drop throughout the season. And be sure to sign up for Simplemost’s newsletter to stay up-to-date on all of the best deals out there this season.
Best Stocking Stuffer Deals
This four-pack of mini Victoria’s Secret PINK body mists is the definition of the perfect stocking stuffer. The set includes the “Warm & Cozy” scent, with notes of soft vanilla, toasted coconut and passionfruit and the “Fresh & Clean” scent, which smells like sweet apple, fresh tangerine and sea spray, as well as glittery options of each fragrance, too. Buy the pack and split it among several stockings for an extra sweet surprise.
- George Men’s Sleep Pants, sizes S-2XL (
$10$5 at Walmart)
- Victoria’s Secret Women’s Flannel Pajamas, sizes XS-XXL (
$60$42 at Amazon)
- Women’s Fuzzy Socks, 7-pack (
$28$13 at Walmart)
- LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears Building Kit (
$31$23 at Walmart)
- Victoria’s Secret Velvet Petals Mini Mist & Lotion Set, 2-piece (
$20$12 at Amazon)
Best Deals On Gift Ideas
This countertop hydroponic herb garden by AeroGarden is one of the best gifts for pretty much anyone on your list, whether they like to cook or prefer to do the eating. This start kit comes with everything they need to start growing fresh herbs right on their countertop, including seed starters and plant food. They can use it to grow fresh basil for homemade pesto, or simply use it to have fresh thyme and mint on hand for whatever they’re whipping up in the kitchen.
- Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker (
$59$35 at Walmart)
- Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug (
$150$110 at Target)
- Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Plated Silver Hoop Earrings (
$125$16 at Walmart)
- S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle (
$26$22 at Amazon)
- Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie (
$20$18 at Amazon)
- 23andMe Ancestry Service DNA Test Kit (
$119$99 at Amazon)
- Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Testing Kit Breed Identification (
$105$85 at Amazon)
Best Kitchen Deals
Single-serve Keurig K-Cup coffee makers like this one were hot items during Amazon’s October Prime Day sales event, which happened last month, which is why we except deals like this one to go fast now that it’s on sale for Black Friday, too. This model is particularly nice because it includes a 36-ounce water reservior so you can start brewing your first cup of coffee first thing in the morning. It’s a useful space-saving design too, making it a great option for home offices, dorm rooms or wherever else you need to make a cup quickly.
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper (
$30$25 at Amazon with coupon at checkout)
- Gourmia 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer (
$70$35 at Walmart)
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine (
$130$100 at Target)
- KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set With Sharpener (
$80$39 at Walmart)
- Gourmia Digital 4-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer with 11 Cooking Functions (
$60$40 at Target)
- S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle (
$26$22 at Amazon)
- Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (
$148$108 at Amazon)
- Costway 7.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (
$179$96 at Walmart)
- Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug (
$150$110 at Target)
Best Bedding Deals
Electric heated blankets are one of the best gifts out there for people who are always cold. This one comes with six heating settings and an auto-off setting so you can rest easy when using it. It’s made of flannel and sherpa gray, and is machine washable.
- Threshold 400 Thread Count Solid Performance Sheet Set, queen (
$55$44 at Target)
- Linenspa Explorer 6″ Twin Top Innerspring Coil Foam Mattress (
$99$79 at Walmart)
- California Design Den Luxury 400-Count Cotton Sheets, queen (
$40$34 at Amazon)
- Threshold Garment Washed Paisley Stitch Quilt, queen (
$59$47 at Target)
- Casper Sleep Essential Pillow (
$45$40 at Amazon)
- Easeland Quilted Cotton Mattress Pad And Protector, queen (
$40$32 at Amazon with coupon at checkout)
Best TV Deals
This 50-inch Roku Smart TV is a steal for under $150, especially because it includes 4K UHD and built-in Roku steaming technology. It’s smart home-ready, which means it’s compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices.
- Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player (
$40$19 at Walmart)
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (
$150$90 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (
$520$380 at Amazon)
- Samsung 55″ Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (
$600$298 at Walmart)
- Philips 55″ 4K QLED Roku Smart TV (
$350$290 at Target)
- Samsung 65″ Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (
$800$398 at Walmart)
- Hisense 75″ Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV (
$800$398 at Walmart)
Best Vacuum Deals
This Shark cordless stick vacuum comes with Clean Sense IQ technology, which is a fancy way of saying that this vacuum detects the dirt you can’t see and automatically boosts power for up to 50% better dirt pickup. It easily converts to a handheld vacuum for easy portable cleaning and has a battery run-time to 40 minutes.
- eufy Clean L50 SES Robot Vacuum (
$500$198 at Walmart)
- Eureka Powerful Bagless Upright Ultra-Lightweight Vacuum (
$70$63 at Amazon with coupon at checkout)
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum (
$200$150 at Target)
- Hoover Wind Tunnel XL Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum (
$100$68 at Walmart)
- Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum (
$429$250 at Target)
Best Deals On Headphones & Speakers
If you’re shopping for good quality over-ear headphones, but without a hefty price tag, these from JBL are a great pick. They come with the renowned JBL Pure Bass sound that the brand is known for, and a 40-hour rechargeable battery time. And if you’re the type of person who often forgets to recharge their devices, there’s good news — a quick 5-minute recharge gives you two additional hours of music
$50 $25 at Amazon $50 $25 at Walmart
- Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Headphones (
$98$29 at Walmart)
- JBL Go 3: Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker (
$70$45 at Amazon)
- Monoprice BT-300ANC Wireless Over Ear Headphones (
$60$30 at Target)
- JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones (
$100$50 at Amazon)
- Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones (
$200$100 at Target)
Best Home & Garden Deals
You can sit back and relax in this set of two zero gravity chairs. As the name says, these chairs are designed with a freely adjustable back and footrests so you can find and enjoy the perfect angle for rest and relaxation. It includes a detachable holding tray that has a tablet rest, two cup holders,and a phone mount. It’s weather resistant and made with a sturdy frame so it can hold up to whatever adventures you take it along on. They come in 24 different colors and patterns.
- AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden Kit (
$129$79 at Amazon)
- Hearth & Hand 10″ Round Wooden Paddle Serving Board, natural (
$15$11 at Target)
- KingSo 22-Inch Wood Burning Fire Pit (
$90$35 at Walmart)
- 37-Ounce Stoneware Coffee Canister With Lid And Scoop (
$17$14 at Target)
- Hearth & Hand Kids’ Outdoor Potting Set, 5 pieces (
$25$20 at Target)
Best Deals On Toys
This LEGO holiday advent calendar is a cute way to count down to the holidays. It features 24 collectible daily surprises, including two mini dolls and eight pet figurines. Kids can enjoy assembling the pet playground as they open the doors and countdown to Christmas day.
- Mr. Potato Head Classic Toy (
$8$5 at Amazon)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael Cowabunga Skate RC (
$35$25 at Walmart)
- Hearth & Hand Kids’ Outdoor Explorer Activity Kit, 16 pieces (
$40$32 at Target)
- Malibu Barbie Doll With Accessories (
$22$12 at Walmart)
- Squishmallows 10-Inch Felton The Siamese Cat (
$27$20 at Amazon)
- Osmo – Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet (
$110$60 at Amazon)
- LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet Artificial Flowers (
$53$48 at Target)
Best Beauty & Grooming Deals
Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream is formulated to fight the signs of aging by regenerating the look of the skin. It improves the look of fine lines, dullness, wrinkles and dark spots. It instantly hydrates while reducing the look of dark spots in just one week.
- Vital Proteins Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Powder, vanilla (
$27$23 at Walmart)
- Victoria’s Secret Coconut Passion Fragrance Mist (
$20$12 at Amazon)
- Baxter of California Clay Pomade Firm Hold Hair Pomade (
$23$19 at Amazon)
- Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil (
$14$10 at Amazon)
- Philips Norelco Series 9000, Ultimate Precision Beard and Hair Trimmer (
$100$80 at Amazon)
- Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara (
$28$19 at Amazon)
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circles Concealer (
$11$9 at Amazon)
- Lighted Makeup Mirror Vanity (
$35$20 at Amazon with coupon at checkout)
Best Fashion Deals
Slippers are a classic gift item for a reason, and these cute smiley face ones deserve pride of place Christmas day. They’re available in women’s sizes 4.5 to 10 and includes a hard rubber sole and are designed to be water resistant for quick trips out to the mailbox and the back porch.
- Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Plated Silver Hoop Earrings (
$125$16 at Walmart)
- Levi’s Women’s Padded Trucker Jacket, sizes XS-XL (
$99$24 at Target)
- Alimens & Gentle Mens Long Sleeve Red Plaid Flannel Shirt (
$28$19 at Walmart)
- Levi Strauss & Co. Men’s Slim Fit Jeans (
$24$15 at Walmart)
- Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Straight Jeans (
$80$56 at Amazon)
- True & Co Women’s True Body Scoop Neck Bra, cactus bloom (
$64$47 at Amazon)
- adidas Originals Trefoil Crew Sock, 6-pack (
$22$15 at Amazon)
- Skechers Women’s Quilted Lace Up Duck Boot (
$65$48 at Amazon)
More Deals We Recommend
- Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements for Women (
$40$24 at Ulta)
- Women’s Nine West Ribbed Turtle Neck Sweater (
$40$13 at Kohl’s with code YOUGET15 at checkout)
- Cuisinart Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set, 10-pieces (
$40$13 at Macy’s)
