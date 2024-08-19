Need tech help? How to find it, and avoid getting scammed

Data released this year shows U.S. households have an average of 17 devices that connect to the internet. That is 17 devices to potentially troubleshoot at any given time.

When you are frustrated and searching for tech support, many of us turn to family and friends. But they often don't know what they are doing and this can make the problem even worse. Or you might Google a customer service line and end up calling a scammer who tries to take over your laptop or take money from you.

So what can you do?

Tech support services offer help, for a fee

Best Buy's Seph Swaenepoel says their in-store Geek Squad is the easiest solution for many people, as you get help in-stores, and it provides a real advantage over ordering laptops online that come with no hands-on tech support.

"We love Geek Squad as a brand, love it as a name. They have a great reputation for helping customers, and really helps walk them through technology," Swaenepoel said.

Despite all the devices available to us, 66% of consumers don’t consider themselves tech-savvy, according to tech service provider Asurion. Asurion’s Sarah Day says tech support subscriptions might be a good option, offering both repairs and tech support.

"We've found that over half of baby boomers really prefer to have someone to go to, one place to go," Day said.

She says tech support is more than just laptop repair these days.

"We see a lot of connectivity issues like, 'I can't connect my sound bar to my smart TV and kind of get my entire sound system working,'" she said.

We checked into what tech support subscriptions run.



Asurion’s Home Plus plan is $24.99 per month

My Best Buy Total, with Geek Squad tech support and protection plans, is about $180 for a yearly membership

HelloTech offers a plan for about $16.50 per month

When searching for support, however, Day reminds consumers to be cautious when searching for support services online. Some turn out to be scams.

"You don't have to give all of your personal information to anybody who's trying to support you or help you. It should be focused on the topic at hand," she said.

When searching for tech support, the site Consumer Affairs says:



Check out reviews from previous clients

Know which devices are covered

Understand security protocols

Ask if you will get help over the phone or will the company come to your home

Those are all things to consider before you pay for tech help, and you don’t waste your money.

