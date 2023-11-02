Dolly Parton designed her own rocking chairs for Cracker Barrel

Dolly wasn’t joking when she said she’s a rocker.

“I’m a rock star now!”Dolly Parton declared back in February when she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

And the septuagenarian is staying true to her promise to rock…in every sense of the word. In honor of her new album “Rockstar,” Dolly is teaming up with Cracker Barrel to offer fans a chance to win a rocking chair.

The rocking chair was designed by Dolly herself and is themed to match the aesthetic of her “Rockstar” album. These “Dolly Rockin‘ Chairs” are currently on display at Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.

The partnership is also part of a new rewards program that Cracker Barrel is rolling out for its loyal customers. Their new Cracker Barrel Rewards program will offer discounts and special offers for customers. And, right now, when you sign up for Cracker Barrel Rewards, you will be entered into the nationwide sweepstakes to win a free Dolly Rockin’ Chair.

The #RockLikeDolly sweepstakes will end on Dec. 4. After the winners are announced on Dec. 5, there will be a limited number of Dolly Rockin’ Chairs available for purchase, though the price has not yet been made public.

While not everyone will be lucky enough to win a rocking chair, you can still rock with Dolly at Cracker Barrel locations nationwide, where you will find many new Dolly products on the shelves and online — including Dolly’s upcoming new album (which comes out on Nov. 17), as well as accompanying merch like T-shirts.

Do you need a little Dolly right now? Check out this advance release of the title song from Dolly’s new album “Rockstar” on YouTube below:

Like Taylor Swift and Beyonce, Dolly is offering fans a chance to experience her music at the movie theater. You can watch Dolly perform several of her new “Rockstar” songs live on the silver screen, along with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, at “Dolly Parton: ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event” starting Nov. 15. Click here for tickets at a theater near you!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.